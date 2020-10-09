ITC Ghana teams up with AXIX GP L.L.C and Vital Management to launch aircraft company

Ghana to be the first African country to manufacture Hybrid VTOL Sport Utility Vehicle Aircraft

Solomon Addai, a Ghanaian business owner and CEO of Modern World Logistics Ltd. and presiding Chairperson of the International Trade Council of Ghana, is leading a group of African-American investors including a United States-based Aircraft Manufacturing Company, AXIX GP L.L.C., to establish a new International branch in Ghana (“AXIX GP”).

The company, set to be located in the Greater Accra region, intends to manufacture future technologies including Hybrid VTOL Sport Utility Vehicle Aircrafts (SUVA), for air, land and sea military operations and training as well as commercial civilian “Air Taxis” for the new Urban Air Mobility market for Ghana and Africa at large.



These hybrid aircraft will be implemented in the provision of crucial services to the public and the government including daily transportation, emergency services, fire rescue, humanitarian and relief efforts, business transportation, cash transportation for banks within cities and towns as well as cargo shipping with a 40-ton capacity.



AXIX GP will be listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, The Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange to allow Africans in the diaspora to invest in the company regardless of their location on the globe.

The company’s African American Founder & CEO, Mr. Laviere Rice, states, “It is imperative that we explore the possibilities of the African Diaspora, and the new identity of a modern African continent and what that means for the economic freedom, liberty, and prosperity on the continent of Africa and it’s place in the world economy.”



He added that, Africa would be considered a primary source for supplying the demands of the global economy and global technology.

Source: AXIX GP