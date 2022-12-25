Ibrahim Mahama crowned GhanaWeb Businessman of the Year

Founder of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama

Ibrahim Mahama, the founder of Engineers and Planners, has been named Businessman of the Year.

In a poll conducted by GhanaWeb, Ibrahim Mahama garnered 1,685 votes, representing 45.28%.



He beat the Founder and Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyepong; entrepreneurs John Dumelo, Senyo Hosi, McDan, Kwame Despite, and Anthony Dzamefe.



Out of the 3,721 votes cast, Farmer John Dumelo placed second with 674 votes representing 18.11%.



Ibrahim Mahama is a Ghanaian businessman and the founder of Engineers and Planners, the largest indigenously owned mining company in West Africa. He is also the owner of several other businesses in Ghana.



He started his company, Engineers and Planners, in 1997, after his return from London.



The company now employs over 3000 Ghanaian employees. Ibrahim Mahama has also invested in Asutsuare Poultry Farms, which was started in 2004 and produces 150,000 eggs and 10,000 live broilers a day.

He is also an investor at Dzata Cement Company, a fully Ghanaian-owned cement processing factory located in Tema.



The factory's construction began in 2011, and it is expected to begin operations in the first quarter of 2018, creating 1,200 direct jobs.



Its production capacity is projected to be 2 million metric tons of cement a year.



ESA/BOG