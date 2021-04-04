Identify the exact potential of Volta Region – MP

Mr Emmanuel K. Bedzrah, Member of Parliament for Ho West Constituency

Mr Emmanuel K. Bedzrah, Member of Parliament for Ho West Constituency, has called on the people of the Volta Region to identify the exact potential of the Region to attract investors for jobs and development.

"We must identify our economic, cultural, natural resources and other rich untapped deposits in the Region. We must holistically identify the exact potential to market across the globe through government and individual efforts to attract the needed international attention for transformation," he said.



Mr Bedzrah stated during the inauguration of the new Diaspora advocacy group: “One Volta Group,” which seeks to focus on the development and promotion of the region. The group is registered in Ghana and the United States of America.



The MP who doubles as Chairman of the Volta MPs in Parliament said he will facilitate and build the link between the advocacy group and Members of Parliament to accelerate the needed development to the Volta Region.



“The One Volta Group must become a bridge between the Region and the diaspora,” he said.



Mr John Akpalu, a Lawyer who sworn-in the new executives tasked the leadership to always go by their Constitution and the stated agenda: education, trade, investment, and development of the Volta Region which must be classified as key priority areas.

The newly elected President of the One Volta Group - Diaspora, Mr. Kossi Amuzu Nutekpor said there is the need to unite the people of the region as one so they can advocate and get those in the diaspora to come home and help pursue development.



He averred that they are ready to lobby hard through all 12 elected representatives for their fair share of the national cake since the Volta Region is one of the most beautiful and resourceful regions in Ghana.



"I will work tirelessly to connect and partner with our esteemed Chiefs, Queen mothers, MPs, Assembly members, Entrepreneurs, Youths, and all Stakeholders to preserve our natural resources and find investors interested in the advancement and development of the region,” he said.



Togbe Hotormaho Amedzake III commended the group for the initiative to build a more united, resourced, and developed Volta Region.