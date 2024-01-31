If there is no one to replace GRA boss, government should give him a written contract – Labour expert

Ghana Revenue Authority

A labour analyst, Austin Gamey, has waded into conversations surrounding the age and working contract of the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Rev Dr. Amisshaddai Owusu-Amoah.

According to him, if the Commissioner’s permanent replacement cannot be found, the government must serve him a working contract to validate his stay in office.



This is because per law some public officers are allowed to work beyond the retirement age with a written contract.



“For now, the reality is that if you are 60 years old and you are in public services, you are first of all supposed to be told that you have attained the retirement age and therefore you quit the job. But some are given contracts and these contracts are not casual work. It is only casual work under our law that in certain circumstances, it will be a gentlemanly agreement to change the party employee and employed. But this one is not a casual job that was supposed to be done in a week or a month.



“If there is no one to replace him, the employer should give him a written contract of employment,” he said as quoted by citinewsroom.com.



The GRA boss was queried when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee sitting on Monday, January 29, 2024, on his age and why he was still in office despite hitting the retirement age.



The query revealed that he had passed the retirement age by two years and was working without a contract.

SSD/OGB



