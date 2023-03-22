4
Menu
Business

If you're experiencing 'dumsor' check your high outage - ECG to customers

Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama ECG MD12 Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Samuel Dubik Mahama

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

If you're experiencing power outages in your area, it might be due to an increase in various gadgets at home.

Some areas in Accra have been experiencing continuous power outages popularly known as 'Dumsor'.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Intercity State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea contributing to a panel discussion on Tuesday's edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' criticized ECG for continuous dumsor in his area.

"If there's a problem we should be informed. How is that difficult? No Announcement Why??? If it's happening let people be aware. It's annoying," he lamented.

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Samuel Dubik Mahama speaking in a one-on-one interview on the same platform, Monday, explained the 'dumsor' is due to "transformer overload".

"We have enough generation capacity . . . the current power outages in some areas are due to transformer overload which is due to our taste. If our taste increases and we start buying various gadgets to be used at home, we need to inform the distributor to either add another transformer to support the load or upgrade the existing one," he indicated.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Presidential staffer uses uprintable words on Adakabre for 'attacking' NAPO
Adakabre descends on NAPO over Bawumia’s Kente at Akwasiadae
'Shocked' Bawumia pays tribute to late deputy finance minister Akoto Osei
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks