Ignore advice not to pay new fares, we’ve over entertained govt’s reckless fuel increments – True Driver Union to passengers

Some driver unions have announced fare hikes

The True Drivers Union has urged passengers and the general public to ignore any advice from what it refers to as the “abused office Road Transport Operators,” on the recent increase in transport fares.

According to the union, its attention has been drawn to a letter “supposedly coming” from the “abused office Road Transport Operators advising passengers not to pay the said increment.”



The Union believes the statement was “influenced” and “emanated from the Transport Ministry.”



In a statement issued on Sunday, April 14, 2024, signed by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yaw Barimah, the union informed the “public/passengers not to heed to the said advice to avoid confrontation by commercial drivers and conductors since the increment is irreversible.”



It added: “Drivers have over entertained government's reckless and irresponsible increment on fuel prices and other related commodities which enable us to run our business.”



The Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) issued a joint statement urging commuters not to adhere to any proposed new transport fares that have not received official approval.

This announcement came in response to the Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana declaring a 30 percent increase in transport fares effective April 13, 2024.



In their press release, the GPRTU and the GRTCC explained that the decision to raise fares stemmed from the government's failure to address their grievances. However, they emphasised that any fare hike outside the parameters set by the Administrative Instrument governing the review of public transport fares in the country is considered illegal and should be disregarded.



Furthermore, both organisations highlighted their ongoing efforts to engage with stakeholders and the Ministry of Transport to thoroughly assess the various cost components and reach a mutually agreeable resolution on the matter.



“We are urging the Regional Administrations, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies, and the Station Welfare committees to ensure compliance with the existing fares as no decision has been made regarding any fare increment. We also want to urge all drivers to abide by this directive and have confidence in the leadership. We will continue to advocate for the welfare of transport operators,” the union said