Imperial General Assurance launches Collision Insurance, states benefits to customers

Imperial General Assurance, on March 15, 2024, unveiled its new product, “Imperial Collision Insurance,” to provide individual cover to vehicle owners.

The Deputy Managing Director of Imperial General Assurance, Harry Boakye Ofori-Attah, explained at the launch why the product was introduced and its benefits to its customers.



Harry Boakye Ofori-Attah stated that the insurance was created to provide cover for vehicle owners when their cars collide with objects or other vehicles, as well as those who fall victim to “own damage.”



He went ahead to mention that the insurance comes with a hospitalization benefit where the victim enjoys GH¢100.00 insurance for the period he or she is sick.



“The new product that Imperial Assurance launched is called the Collision Insurance. Collision Insurance is not a third-party cover; it is providing cover for individuals when their vehicles collide with objects or other vehicles. It has a third-party component and has an additional benefit, which is hospitalisation.



“The hospitalization benefit is not arising out of accidents, but it is as a result of the fact that when a person who has bought this collision insurance gets severely sick and is admitted to the hospital, that person, after three days, earns GH¢100.00 per day up to 30 days," he said.



However, he said the insurance has a limitation, which is that the insurance will benefit customers who are severely sick.

“But the caveat here is, that person must be severely sick. The insurance also provides cover for own damage,” he added.



The Acting Board Chairman of Imperial General Insurance, David Kwabena Adade Boafo Esq., expressed joy over the milestone achieved by the company and stated that the company will continue to generate more innovations to meet the demands of its customers.



ED/NOQ