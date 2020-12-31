Import fees increased by 20 percent - GSA

The percentage increment is expected to take effect from January 1, 2021

The Ghana Standards Authority has reviewed its charge for clearing goods at the ports upward by 20 percent.

The percentage increment is expected to take effect from January 1, 2021.



The upward review of the fees and charges is to ensure clients are served better.



Importers of all products will be affected by this new adjustment.



A letter signed by the Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) to the President of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders reads:

“We bring to the attention of your institution that effective January 1, 2020, the Standards Authority will start the implementation of its new fees and charges. Approval for the fees and charges was given by Parliament in August 2019 for implementation in the year 2020. Its implementation was however delayed.



To this end, the registration of importers per product group has increased by 20 percent for the annual payment”, the letter noted.



Shopping Malls and supermarkets operators are to be braced themselves up to register a fee of 20,000 cedis for their yearly product group. Cement products (bagged cement and clinker) will go for 5000 cedis – the list goes on and on.



The Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders has also indicated that it is likely to raise prices for traders who import these goods.