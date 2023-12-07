Import restriction L.I breach IMF agreement – Ato Forson

Sugar is part of 22 imported items to be restricted

The Minority Leader in parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has said the Import Restriction Legislative Instrument (L.I) breaches the country’s deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The Import Restriction Legislative Instrument (L.I) is seeking to ban the importation of 22 items into the country.



According to him, the deal with the IMF stipulates that the government is not permitted to sign onto any policy that restricts trade.



He said during the NDC’s Moment of Truth on December 6: “This breaches the IMF agreement that says Ghana cannot sign on to an import restriction policy.”



Ato Forson noted that Ghana cannot produce most of the 22 items that have been captured under the L.I, therefore passing the instrument in its current form will not auger well for the country.



“Ghana does not have any significant local capacity to produce sugar among other others… neither has the government outlined any incentives to promote the local production of such products,” he added.

SSD/NOQ



