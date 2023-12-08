Import restriction bill on 22 selected items was empty - GUTA on suspension of L.I

GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng

President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr Joseph Obeng has lauded government for suspending the Export and Import Regulations 2023 Bill.

According to him, the bill that was laid before parliament was empty.



Speaking on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, he said, “They were so bent on passing this law, but we were also so bent on disallowing it. We have also petitioned Parliament through the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, the minority, majority leaderships and the parliamentary select trade and industry committee, we have done all that. And they have seen reason for what we were saying.”



“And that it will not help us, and so it’s not going to happen today or even in the future. We will not subject ourselves to that method of restrictions; the whole exercise was empty, and it lacks foundation,” Dr. Obeng stated.



He opined that government can only ban the 22 selected items if the country attains self-sufficiency level.



The decision to halt the introduction of the bill comes after encountering substantial opposition from the Minority caucus in Parliament and various stakeholders in the trade industry.

The primary concerns raised revolved around insufficient consultation and apprehensions regarding potential increased corruption under the proposed regulations.



The Legislative Instrument had intended to impose restrictions on the importation of 22 selected essential items, including rice, tripes (yemuadie), bladders and stomachs of animals, poultry, animal and vegetable oil, margarine, and fruit juices.



Additionally, the list comprised soft drinks, mineral water, noodles and pasta, ceramic tiles, corrugated paper and paperboard, mosquito coil and insecticides, soaps and detergents, motor cars, iron and steel, cement, polymers (plastics and plastic products), fish, sugar, clothing and apparel, biscuits, and canned tomatoes.



SA/MA



