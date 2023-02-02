5
Importation of pork from USA will collapse Ghana’s poultry industry – Association

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Kwame Appiah Dankwah, President of the Pig Farmers Association of Ghana, has hinted that the association does not agree with the government on importing pork from the United States of America.

He claimed that such a move would bring Ghana’s poultry industry to its knees.

Ghana has officially opened its market to pork and pork products from the United States.

According to a statement posted on the website of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the USDA has received official correspondence from Ghana’s Ministry of Food and Agriculture acknowledging receipt of the FSIS’ proposed certificate of export of pork and pork products and confirming its acceptance.

Mr. Appiah Dankwah, in response, stated that the move is not good and should be reconsidered.

"The importation of pork products from the United States will cause the Ghanaian industry to collapse. Several factories in Ghana produce pork products. As a result, the importation of such products will deprive us of our jobs and livelihood. You introduced pig rearing for food and jobs and gave people piglets. These farmers are about to benefit as you announce the importation of pork products," he said.

"This is a terrible decision. It would aggravate the cedi’s depreciation. If the government wants us to produce more to meet demand, we should talk about it and figure out how to do it instead of importing.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
