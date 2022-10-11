Importers and Exporters Association backs 'sit-down strike' by traders in Kumasi

Some of the closed shops

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) says it fully endorses an action taken by traders within the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region to close their shops over high taxes.

“We believe the decision by traders in the Ashanti Region to lock up their shops over several issues affecting their businesses should be a wake-up call for the government and managers of the economy.



“Issues of killer taxes, the cost of doing business, and the poor performance of the Ghanaian cedis as against the dollar have been one of the major concerns expressed by the IEAG in recent times,” the Association said in a statement.



The statement added that with majority of the traders being importers and as well members of the IEAG, the association owe it as a duty to ensure their businesses are protected, and it is in this regard “we call on the government to as a matter of urgency put in place measures to address the concerns of these traders.”

The association urged other traders across the country to emulate the action taken by their Kumasi counterparts to pile up more pressure on the economic management team, the GRA, and the finance ministry, to address their concerns.



The IEAG also called on the leadership of the traders’ association to do more in protecting the interest of their members in these challenging times.