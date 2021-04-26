Importers and exporters association warns against towing levy

File photo of a road toll booth

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has called for pragmatic interventions from the government, other than the imposition of a towing levy on motorists, to tackle the surge in road accidents and deaths in the country.

The association identified driver fatigue as a major cause of road accidents and recommended the construction of mandatory rest stops for long-haulers as well as the use of spare drivers on long-distance journeys.



“We wish to express our displeasure at the planned implementation of [a] towing levy being advanced by private individuals through government,” Samson Asaki Awingobit, Executive Secretary of the association, said in a statement issued to the media.



“We wish to state unequivocally that already the business community is going through challenges brought about by the ravaging coronavirus. To this end, any further levy on Ghanaians and the business community in general will further deepen the woes of the business community and bring untold hardship to Ghanaians by extension,” he added.



Four years ago, the government had attempted to impose a towing levy on all motorists to fund the removal of broken down vehicles on the roads, but it suspended the policy after a public outcry against the measure. However, the idea has regained currency lately following an alarming increase in road accidents and facilities in the first three months of the year.

The association admitted that the worsening road accidents situation calls for concern and immediate action from the government, but added that it must not come at a cost to individuals and businesses, as its impact on the economy would be dire.



“The association rejects the planned implementation of the towing levy, which, when successful, would have debilitating effects on the business community and Ghanaians in general,” the statement said.



It added: “It must be placed on record that the business community has not been consulted on this, and we deserve to know the cost component of this levy and how it is going to ameliorate our road traffic situation and prevent accidents. We also need to be involved in the roadmap for the implementation of such a levy if necessary.”