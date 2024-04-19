In a very serious country, ECG boss should lose his job – NDC MP wants board dismissed

Samuel Dubik Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament are demanding the resignation of key figures within the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

They have pointed fingers at Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of ECG, and the entire board, accusing them of disseminating misleading information regarding the country's power situation.



Moreover, they argue that the ECG leadership has failed to address the demands put forth by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to issue advance notice to consumers regarding any power interruptions.



Edward Bawa, a member of the Mines and Energy Committee, minced no words in his assessment of the situation.



He asserted that the entire ECG board should face dismissal.



“If we live in a very serious country, Samuel Dubik should not have a job. If we were living in a very serious country, the board members of ECG should have all been fired.

“But you see, we are not living in normal times, we’re living in a country where the breaking of laws can be done with so much impunity,” Edward Bawa who doubles as the MP for Bongo Constituency in the Upper East region added,.



“I will continuously raise the issue that they must go. They have lost the right to occupy those offices and they must leave the offices. What kind of indiscipline is this?" he asked.



Meanewhile, the PURC has imposed fines on members of the ECG board who served during a specific period.



The fine, totaling GH₵5,868,000, is a direct consequence of the board's infringement of Regulation 39 of L.I. 2413. This regulation mandates the company to provide advance notice to consumers regarding any power interruptions.



