'In economics we don't eat policies' - Franklin Cudjoe

Source: Bright Philip Donkor, Contributor

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has stated that patriotism isn't all we need as a country to ensure economic growth.

He said this during his engagement with the African Journalists For Economic Opportunity Training (AJEOT-2020) participants on the challenges with the ease of doing business.



According to him, the World Bank Ease of Doing Business Index is primarily used to measure how businesses are doing in every country and not patriotism.

"Ghana's performance on the ease of doing business has experienced a retrogression. Per the latest World Bank Ease of Doing Business ranking, Ghana has dropped from 114th position in 2019 to 118th in 2020. A country like Somalia is leading Ghana; representing the 12th position and Ghana 13th. This tells how well we are sinking as an economy for allowing Somalia that's noted for so many internal and external conflicts to outclass us," he bemoaned.



He also explained that in the process of starting a business, there is still, some proper work that needs to be done.

