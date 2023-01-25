0
Menu
Business

Including rural banks in DDEP will deprive less privileged individuals – IEA to government

IEA John Kwakye Dr. John Kwabena Kwakye, Senior Economist and Director of Research at IEA

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has urged government to exclude rural banks, pension funds and individual bondholders from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

Director of Research at the Institute, Dr. John Kwakye, believes that the move is necessary given their financial vulnerability which he says will be affected under the debt restructuring exercise.

Speaking with journalists at a forum organised in Accra on January 24, 2023, Dr. Kwakye said contributions from rural banks are primarily for the less privileged and therefore an inclusion in the DDEP will deprive them of the hard-earned investments.

“Rural banks again? Because they take monies from poor people and invest in government bonds, why will you seize their monies? If there is anything at all, deal with the commercial banks,” the IEA Director stressed.

Touching on the three-year moratorium on repayment of principal under the DDEP, Dr Kwakye described the move as regressive and therefore wants government to rather implement a new coupon of 8-12% over the new maturity period.

“They need to adopt a new coupon regime of 8-12 percent over the new maturity period and also consider abolishing the 3-year moratorium on the repayment of principal to save individuals and banks”, he added.

He, however, advised that for any debt restructuring to be successful, it must safeguard the stability and integrity of the financial system.

He added that it must also be designed to prevent capital flight and increase in the cost of borrowing among others.

“There must be proper stress-test exercise at the institution-by-institution level to study the impact of different DDE proposals on financial sector viability and stability and it must not impair government ability to fund itself on an on-going basis,” Dr. Kwakye outlined.



MA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Related Articles: