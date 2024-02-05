Independent Tax Appeals Board to commence work in Q1 2024 – GRA

Dr. Ammi­shaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commis­sioner General of GRA

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah, has said the Independent Tax Appeals Board is set to begin work in the first quarter of this year.

This comes after the Authority has received all necessary documentations to kick-start and recommendations from the Attorney-General ahead of the commencement of work by the Board.



Speaking with journalists in Accra, Dr. Owusu Amoah said the independent Board which was established about a year ago will focus on adjudicating litigation on tax payments and fast-track settlement processes.



He added that the Independent Tax Appeals Board will further complement the smooth resolution of tax-related matters in the country.



“The Independent Tax Board as you know has been inaugurated and all documentation is in place to get it working. The office has been set up already in Accra. We have received some papers from the Attorney General’s office and other relevant stakeholders, so very soon work will start,” the GRA boss said.



“I can tell you that the board has already received some reports which it is hoping to start with and I am sure that before the end of the first quarter [2024], they will start working on them,” he added.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on his part urged the Independent Tax Appeals Board to come up with a resolute tax dispute system that will support government's domestic revenue mobilisation efforts.

The Independent Tax Appeals Board is an eleven-member body with the key mandate to provide a fair hearing and hasten all tax appeals made against decisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



