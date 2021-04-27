India to support Ghana's automobile industry

File photo of the Kantanka automobile manufacturing plant

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Sugandh Rajaram, has pledged his country’s support for the automobile industry in Ghana, stating it will serve as a major catalyst for growth.

According the High Commissioner, India’s success story cannot be complete without the contributions of the automobile industry in India.



High Commissioner Rajaram said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Speaker, Alban Bagbin.



He used the occasion to commend the Ghanaian Parliament for working hard to deepen cooperation between Ghana and India and assured that India will continue to support development initiatives in the areas of health, education, energy, ICT and agriculture.

Speaker Bagbin on his part called for further cooperation in the area of trade and investments.



He noted that activities of illegal miners, popularly known as “galamsey”, poses a serious threat to the country’s survival and urged Indian businesses to share their innovation and creativity to support Ghanaian entrepreneurs develop their own capacities.