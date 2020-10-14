Indian High Commissioner assures Central Region of more investments

Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Sugandh Rajaram

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Sugandh Rajaram has described the Central Region as a place with vast investment opportunities Indian investors could explore for mutual benefit.

He made the observation when he interacted with the Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry as part of his visit to the region on Tuesday.



The visit was to strengthen the traditionally warm and friendly relations between India and Ghana and also to explore the possibility of fortifying the economic and commercial relations, especially at the regional level.



The interaction, which capitalised on avenues for possible investment in the region created the platform for local businesses to share their strength in terms of local resources and skills.



“I was looking for the strength of the regional businesses and where India businesses could partner with. I see a lot of opportunities because the synergy is there, but how we can exploit these synergies is up to the businesses”, he stated.



Mr Rajaram also visited two local manufacturing companies; Solid Home Appliances Limited, producers of Led light bulbs and solar power systems, and Petersfield & Rey Group Ltd, a local agro-processing company in Elmina.

At Petersfield & Rey, Mr Rajaram stressed that there was the need to prioritise rural developmental needs focusing on agricultural cultivation, agro-processing and production of local resources.



“This is good and it gives me a good feeling. There are many opportunities here and many of the entrepreneurs here are already exploiting the opportunities. You need the partnership from the other investors”, he added.



He admonished the Chamber of Commerce to play the lead role in facilitating the entrepreneurial needs of businesses in the region.



He also expressed the readiness of India to support Ghana to build a technical capacity and working relations for mutual progress.