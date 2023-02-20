0
Menu
Business

Industralisation is the best way to grow our economy - KT Hammond

Kobina Tahir Hammond KT Hammond1212212 Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, KT Hammond

Mon, 20 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Minister-designate for Trade and Industry, KT Hammond, has disclosed that he will revitalise small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to make them afloat and serve as the bedrock of the nation’s economic fundamentals.

Kwabena Tahiru Hammond appearing before the vetting committee of parliament said a white paper already existed at the Ministry that deals with how to properly define and deal with these enterprises’ technical and economic aspects, and he plans to carry them out.

“There exists some white paper to deal with the technical and economic aspects of these enterprises,” he said.

"Industrialisation is the way to go, all countries who have made it, Industrialised and we must do same, if we had industrialised long ago who would not be in this current situation we found ourselves now, so we must industrialise,” he stated.

KT Hammond also promised to put a stop to the scourge of Nigerians and Chinese taking over the country’s retail markets.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return
GRA writes to Ablakwa
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Related Articles: