Industrial actions take us back – FWSC commits to Operation zero strikes

The logo of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has said it is unhealthy for a nation to have labour agitations and industrial actions, therefore it is committing to ensuring that labour issues are addressed promptly.

Chief Executive Officer of the commission, Benjamin Arthur, said the Operation Zero Strike Initiative by the commission explains that there has to be a collaborative approach to strengthening ties between public sector workers and the government.



“When we have a lot of chaos in the country, especially on the industrial relations front, it takes us back, which is not a good thing at all. It strains relationships and delays development and so obviously, if we want to go forward, we do not wait for disputes to arise before we begin to put in place dispute resolution mechanisms,” he said as quoted by citinewsroom.com.



In the past few years, there have been several strikes by various labour organisations to demand better conditions of service including an increase in their salaries.



