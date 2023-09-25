Industries to benefit from Energy Efficiency Network to promote sustainable approach – AGI

Seth Twum Akwaboah, AGI CEO

As part efforts to foster collaborative sustainable approach toward the promotion of energy efficiency and renewable energy within Ghana's industrial sector, the Association of Ghana Industries - Energy Service Centre (AGI-ESC), with the support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH will introduce an Energy Efficiency Network in Ghana.

According to a joint statement issued, the network which will be a first-of-its-kind in the country will contribute to energy and financial savings, and climate protection.



It will also offer comprehensive and collaborative platform for industries in the Greater Accra Region to improve energy efficiency, reduce costs and carbon emissions, and enhance their competitiveness within the AfCFTA framework.



The Energy Efficiency Network will however be implemented until December 2025 and will comprise 13 large industries while providing participating companies with the needed technical support, including an ISO 50002:2014 compliant comprehensive energy audit.



“This enables companies to assess their energy and CO2 savings potential, estimate the cost of the required investments, analyze the economic benefits of the measures, individual energy savings targets and the return on investment for each measure,” the statement said.



“The companies will also be provided with additional support to implement these recommended measures in their production processes. The platform will facilitate knowledge exchange, best practice sharing, and capacity-building to equip participants with innovative energy-saving techniques and technologies,” it added.

Chief Executive Officer of the AGI, Seth Twum-Akwaboah on his part said, "the Energy Efficiency Network represents a pivotal moment for Ghana's industrial landscape. The AGI is proud to partner with GIZ to strengthen our commitment to sustainable development and energy conservation.”



“By empowering our members to adopt energy-efficient practices, we can drive positive change, achieve cost savings, and bolster Ghana's position in the global market," he added.



Meanwhile, the Energy Efficiency Network will formally be launched on September 28, 2023 at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.



