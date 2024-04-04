Industry leaders urge businesses to fully embrace digital innovation at MTN Business CTIO Roundtable Africa Conference

Bernard Acquah, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of MTN Ghana giving his keynote address.

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Business has held the second edition of the CTIO Roundtable Africa Forum in Accra on the theme “Driving Business Value Through Data and AI.”

The forum aimed at bolstering tech innovation and collaboration across the African continent brought together key industry players and business leaders within the telecommunications, technology, and digital innovation sectors to deliberate on key issues in technology and digital innovation.



In his keynote address Bernard Acquah, Chief Information Officer (CIO) of MTN Ghana underscored the critical role of data in the implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI), asserting, “AI is nothing without Data. It serves as the bedrock upon which AI operates, enabling us to extract insights and make informed decisions.



AI not only accelerates processes but also enhances our capabilities across various sectors. The future of business hinges on the collaboration between humans and AI to drive innovation and growth.” “AI's true potential lies in its ability to work alongside humans, augmenting our skills and enhancing our output,” he concluded.



Sharing her thoughts on the business community’s preparedness to embrace data and AI, Angela Mensah-Poku, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN Ghana, emphasized the importance of businesses and organizations embracing technological advancement to bolster growth.



She said, “In navigating the digital landscape, we must assess our preparedness and embrace innovations such as AI to maintain competitiveness on a global scale. We must be ready to ask ourselves if we are ready to fully embrace this and if Ghana and the rest of the African continent is prepared to leverage the immense opportunities AI presents.”



She noted that, “MTN Business is ready to help businesses run their operations better through a comprehensive range of services and solutions, to empower businesses to scale effectively, boost profitability, and remain ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving market landscape.”

During the plenary discussion, which focused on the topic, ‘Generative AI and the Future of Work’, Dario Bianchi, Chief Digital Officer for MTN, emphasized the need to change the way we work. He said, “Everyone in the organization needs to know about AI. It should not be something that scares you but something you should be using.”



Saad Syed, CEO of Chenosis, revealed that plans were underway to create a platform powered by AI to support young Africans in building apps and solutions.



The panel featured distinguished members, and business leaders such as Miishe Dede Addy, Co-Founder & CEO of Jetstream Africa; Richard Nunekpenu (ESQ), Vice President of the Ghana Fintech & Payments Association; and Richard Osei-Anim, Managing Partner of Hatchery & Coral Reef Innovation Hub.



These industry leaders offered invaluable insights into the implications of AI on the current and future landscape of work. The discussions shed light on the transformative potential of AI and its profound impact on various industries and employment dynamics.



MTN Business is focused on delivering cutting-edge telecommunications solutions, tailored to the evolving needs of businesses. Its services include Mobile Postpaid, Enterprise Prepaid Services, ICT Converged Services, M2M, Unified Communications, Cloud (Data Centre Collocation, Cloud Solutions & Services), ICT Fixed Data, and Digital Services. Call/ WhatsApp: 0244308111 Email: mtnbusiness.gh@mtn.com





Angela Mensah-Poku, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN Ghana giving her welcome address







Saad Syed, CEO for Chenosis giving his contributions







