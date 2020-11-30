Inequality Diagnostics report on Ghana launched

The report which will be a second in a series of inequality trend reports published by ACEIR

The African Centre of Excellence for Inequality Research (ACEIR), Ghana Node, has launched its Inequality Diagnostics for Ghana.

The report was produced by a team of researchers at the University of Ghana with a focus on providing empirical and policy-relevant data on inequalities in Ghana.



Presenting the findings, Dr. Atta-Ankomah noted, “while successive governments have managed to put Ghana on a relatively stable and high growth path and achieved a significant reduction in poverty, various forms of inequalities continue to persist."



Dr. Atta-Ankomah emphasized the need to deepen inclusive-growth policies and strategies towards bridging the inequality gap in Ghana.

The Report was launched by Prof Felix Asante, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the Office of Research, Innovation and Development (ORID) at the University of Ghana along with Dr. Christophe Cottet, Country Director of Agence Française de Développement (AfD), and Prof Robert Darko Osei, Coordinator of the ACEIR Ghana Node.



