Inflation drops to 52.8% for second consecutive month in 2023

Wed, 15 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Statistical Service has announced a second consecutive fall in the country's inflation rate for February 2023.

According to the Service, the month recorded an annual inflation of 52.8% from an earlier 53.6% recorded in January this year.

Government Statistician, Prof Kobina Annim attributed the decline to the relative stability of the local currency in recent months and a drop in global oil prices which has helped contain costs.

 

He made this known when he addressed journalists on March 15, 2023.

