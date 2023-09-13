Inflation slows down to 40.1% in August 2023 - GSS

Wed, 13 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana’s inflation for the month of August this year eased to 40.1 percent from an earlier 43.1 percent recorded in July 2023, the Ghana Statistical Service has announced.
This represents a 300 basis points drop in the annual inflation for August this year.
Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim made this known during a press conference with journalists in Accra on Wednesday August 13, 2023.
More soon...
MA/
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- Gas refilling operators express concerns on Cylinder Recirculation model
- Too early for international community to be singing praises – Seth Terkper
- Market anticipates further inflation pressure in August
- Economic integration dominates 53rd WAMZ meeting
- Christians urged to pay taxes
- Read all related articles