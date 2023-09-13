1
Menu
Business

Inflation slows down to 40.1% in August 2023 - GSS

Inflation Spain Inflation for August 2023 slowed down to 40.1%

Wed, 13 Sep 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s inflation for the month of August this year eased to 40.1 percent from an earlier 43.1 percent recorded in July 2023, the Ghana Statistical Service has announced.

This represents a 300 basis points drop in the annual inflation for August this year.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim made this known during a press conference with journalists in Accra on Wednesday August 13, 2023.

More soon...

MA/

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: