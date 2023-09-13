Inflation slows down to 40.1% in August 2023 - GSS

Inflation for August 2023 slowed down to 40.1%

Ghana’s inflation for the month of August this year eased to 40.1 percent from an earlier 43.1 percent recorded in July 2023, the Ghana Statistical Service has announced.

This represents a 300 basis points drop in the annual inflation for August this year.



Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim made this known during a press conference with journalists in Accra on Wednesday August 13, 2023.

More soon...



