Inflation soars to 37.2% in September 2022

Wed, 12 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s consumer price inflation for September 2022 currently stands at 37.2%, according to the Ghana Statistical Service.

This is an increase from the 33.9% rate recorded in August 2022, an indication that prices of goods and services went up by 6.7% between August and September 2022.

The GSS noted that five groups recorded inflation rates higher than the national average in September.

They were Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other fuels (68.8%); Furnishings, Household Equipment, and Routine Household Maintenance (51.1%); Transport (48.6%); Personal Care, Social Protection and Miscellaneous Goods and Services (42.6%) as well as Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (37.8%).

However, the increase in water and electricity tariffs resulted in an increase in household expenditure.

More soon...

