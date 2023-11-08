Inngen to employ, create job opportunities for youth

The Chief Executive of Inngen Technology Solutions, David Gowu, has elaborated on his outfit’s vision to train young people with international standards to be internationally employable.

According to him, the company has so far employed over 100 young people and as the company keeps growing, the need for a larger space arose.



He emphasized that the goal is to help solve the growing unemployment problem in Ghana.



He was speaking at the Opening of the company’s new office space in Accra.



“We started Inngen a few years back, and we realise that we need a bigger space and give our partners a lot more confidence that we are ready for business. So, we acquired a big space and we intend to hire about 100+ young people.



“Already we have quite a number of them working for us, we started with some graduates and now we are working for big clients in Europe and we intend to ensure that we maintain the quality. We get people who are capable of meeting international standards and able to support clients in Europe and other parts of the world,” he told journalists.

The Switzerland Ambassador, Simone Giger, lauded Inngen for its contribution to solving the employment issues in Ghana.



She said the company’s move to attract international firms and employ more people is a “great thing”.



