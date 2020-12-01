Insights from IMANI-GIZ policy dialogue on COVID-19 and its Impact on Ghanaian businesses

Founder and CEO of IMANI, Franklin Cudjoe

IMANI Centre for Policy and Education and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ) partnered to carry out a series of six policy dialogues to improve the business climate in Ghana.

The first of the dialogues, which took place on November 26, 2020, at Tang Palace Hotel in Accra, brought together top executives from the private sector, public sector, civil society organisations, academia and the media to discuss the challenges and opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic on Ghanaian businesses.



The event enabled participants to share their practical lessons prior, during and after the lockdown restrictions that were imposed by the government of Ghana.



Founder and CEO of IMANI, Mr Franklin Cudjoe, indicated that the programme is part of the private sector-focused conversations which are meant to light the pathway for the next administration that will take the helm of affairs in January 2021.

The event was moderated by the business journalist George Wiafe who engaged eight panellists and the participants to share their unique experiences.



Below are some of the highlights of the points made during the event.



