Install video devices on fishing trawlers - Prof. Akpalu on how to control illegal activities of the seas

Fishing trawlers have been engaging in a lot of illegality on the seas (File Photo)

The Director of the Environment and Natural Resource Research Initiative (ENRRI – EfD Ghana), Professor Wisdom Akpalu, has proposed that as a way of monitoring the activities of trawlers on Ghana's seas, video devices should be installed on of them.

He said that as a way ensuring that illegalities or crimes that are committed at sea or in fishing are curtailed and eventually controlled, there will be the need for constant monitoring to be done on these trawlers.



"A device such as the 'FishEye of Trident’ can be installed on each vessel at an estimated total cost of GHS 10.8 million, and each vessel should be monitored by two individuals," he explained.



Making a presentation on Fisheries Regulation and Enforcement in Ghana during a roundtable discussion on the fisheries industry at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Prof. Akpalu said that this initiative will save the country a lot of lost money.

He stressed that with this kind of measure put in place, the country will benefit from an estimated annual increase in profit of GHS 260m, which is equal to a 72% increase in artisanal profits.



The fishing sector of Ghana is dominated by a 70% artisanal (small) fishing group but its work is usually hampered by the activities of trawlers who continue to flout regulations on where to fish and what fish to harvest.