Institutional Suppliers threaten to demonstrate on March 4 over non-payment of debts

File photo

Spokesperson of the National Association of Institutional Suppliers, Emmanuel Ayibor, has disclosed the group's intention to picket the Ministry of Education on March 4, 2024, over government's failure to settle the over GH¢100 million debts owed them.

He also accused government of failing to fulfill payments for supplied uniforms, house dresses, and other essential items to some senior high schools over the past two academic years.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr Ayibor said, “We, as an association, have had extensive engagement with the government on these challenges that we have actually cited, but unfortunately, as we speak, the government has not given us a response yet, and we don’t know when they are paying us."



He added that, "The price quota is low for us, as we have indicated in our press conference, and we are also asking the government to reconsider giving the supply of PE kits and uniforms and stationery back to the schools. So, we are by this stating that if the government does not listen to us, we are going to picket on March 4 at the Ministry of Education, and we have notified the police.”

Emmanuel Ayibor stressed that Institutional Suppliers will use all available means to have their concerns addressed.



