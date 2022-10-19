Insurance development critical to journalism profession in Ghana – GJA to NIC

GJA President, Albert Dwumfour with NIC Commissioner, Dr Justice Ofori and other officials

President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has emphasised the significant role of insurance in the development of the journalism profession in Ghana.

According to him, insurance plays a critical role that safeguards the lives of journalists who are deemed as the fourth estate of the realm in Ghana’s social and democratic dispensation.



Albert Dwumfour speaking during a courtesy call to the National Insurance Commission (NIC) on October 18 in Accra lauded the Commissioner of Insurance, Dr. Justice Ofori for his sterling efforts in developing the insurance industry thus far.



He however commended the Commissioner for the introduction of the Motor Insurance Database (MID) and other significant reforms and policies aimed at improving the insurance space.



“I want to commend Dr. Justice Ofori for his excellent performance since his appointment into office as the Insurance Commissioner which has led to the many policies and accumulation of several awards both to his honour and that of the Commission," he noted.



“I am also here to share the new vision of the Ghana Journalists Association with the Commission towards the advancement of the insurance sector, particularly for journalists in the country,” the GJA president added.

He further touched on the relevance of new media in today’s journalism practice and the need to incorporate new media into the traditional media in a bid to move journalism practice to meet higher standards in the country.



Commissioner of Insurance Dr. Justice Ofori on his part expressed gratitude to the GJA executives and indicated that the Commission is keen on working with the Association in attaining greater heights in the country.



Present during the courtesy call were the newly elected executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) led by Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, GJA President, Mad. Linda Asante Agyei, GJA Vice President, Mad. Rebecca Ekpe, Public Affairs Officer of the GJA, Mr. Dominic Hlordzi, Organizing Secretary of the GJA, and Mad. Audrey Dekalu, Treasurer of the GJA.



Also present at the engagement was Dr. Justice Ofori, Commissioner of Insurance and other officials of the Commission.



The courtesy call was aimed at formally introducing themselves to the Insurance Commissioner and strengthen the working relationship that exists between the Association and the Commission.