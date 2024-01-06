Intensify public education on importance of nuclear energy – Energy Ministry told

File photo

Energy experts have called on the Energy Ministry to intensify public education on the inclusion of Nuclear Energy in the country’s power system.

As part of Ghana’s Energy Transition Plan, Nuclear Energy has been cited as an energy option in the electricity generation mix in addition to the existing source of power to meet the country’s future electricity demands.



While stakeholders and some energy experts acknowledge the significance of nuclear energy expansion to electricity production as part of the Energy Transition plan, others fear the risks it poses.



However, at a recent public forum organised by Citi TV in partnership with the Natural Resources Governance Institute (NRGI) on the theme “Ghana’s journey towards net zero emissions,” a team of specialists in the energy sector expressed contrary views although they admitted to the risk involved in Nuclear Energy.



According to them, awareness creation on Nuclear as an alternate source of energy is very low.



Project Coordinator, Drive Electronic Initiative/YALE Climate Fellow, Doris Agbevivi asserted that the fear factor among most Ghanaians is their lack of in-depth knowledge about Nuclear Energy.



“I think our fear of something stems from the lack of knowledge about it and how it can affect us. Therefore, the creation public awareness could help us to bring the public to a space of understanding the concept,” she told Bernard Avle, the moderator of the show.

In his submission, Senior Programmes Officer for Africa Natural Resources Governance Institute (NRGI), Dennis Gyeyir said the publicity could only serve as a retool to either cast away or reduce the fear of the general public.



“Many of us have our own fears around Nuclear Energy and I think we need to do a lot more on awareness creation around the various sources of Energy that are available to us.



“Nuclear Energy maybe good but are people comfortable with it? I think just awareness creation can address a lot of those issues,” he suggested.



Speaking further, Lead Consultant, Energy Service Centre AGI, Micheal Boateng on his part pointed out that the country can do better going forward in its public education on the conversation around Nuclear Energy to arrive at a common goal.



A development, he stated, has the potential of getting on board all and sundry to champion the national cause of the awareness creation.



“I’m for Nuclear Energy and I agree that we have to do more of awareness creation 100%. Where we are now on the transition, everyone including every household has to play a role going forward on this transition,” Mr. Boateng highlighted.