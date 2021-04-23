Interbank Board: Exchange Rate for April 23

The cedi had a slight change in the price unit today

On the interbank board today April 23, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the US dollar at a buying price of 5.7280 and a selling price of 5.7338 as compared to yesterday’s trading of 5.7285 and a selling price of 5.7343.

It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 7.9270 and a selling price of 7.9355 as compared to yesterday’s trading of 7.9884 and a selling price of 7.9970.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.8853 and a selling price of 6.8921 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 6.9015 and a selling price of 6.9083.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4005 and a selling of 0.4009 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 0.4033 and a selling price of 0.4017.

Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.2645 and a selling price of 71.5420 as compared to a buying price of 71.1345 and a selling price of 71.3979.



And the Japanese Yen also remained the same as yesterday at trading at a buying price of 0.0530 and a selling price of 0.0531.