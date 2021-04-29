Interbank Board: Exchange Rate for April 29

The cedi remained stable on the interbank board today

On the interbank board today April 29, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the US dollar at a buying price of 5.7288 and selling price of 5.7346 as against yesterday’s trading of buying price of 5.7288 and selling price of 5.7346.

It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 7.9740 and a selling price of 7.9825 as against yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9711 and a selling price of 7.9796.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9315 and a selling price of 6.9383 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9212 and a selling price of 6.9286.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4012 and a selling price of 0.4032 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.3989 and a selling price of 0.3992.

Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.4587 and a selling price of 71.4954 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.6021 and a selling price of 71.6021.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 94.5415 and a selling price of 94.6342 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 94.6738 and a selling price of 94.7750.