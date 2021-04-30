Interbank Board: Exchange Rate for April 30

The cedi is closing the trade week at a mid-rate of 5.7312

On the interbank board today April 30, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the US dollar at a buying price of 5.7283 and selling price of 5.7341 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7288 and selling price of 5.7346, closing the trade week with a mid-rate of 5.7312.

The Pound Sterling is also trading at a buying price of 7.9922 and a selling price of 8.0007 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 7.9740 and a selling price of 7.9825.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9413 and a selling price of 6.9481 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9315 and a selling price of 6.9383.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4007 and a selling price of 0.4009 compared to yesterday’s buying price of 0.4012 and a selling price of 0.4032.

Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.5382 and a selling price of 71.7127 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 71.4587 and a selling price of 71.4954.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 94.4081 and a selling price of 94.5006 as compared to yesterday’s buying price of 94.5415 and a selling price of 94.6342.