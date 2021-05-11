Interbank Board: Exchange rate for May 11

The cedi remained stable on the interbank board today against the Dollar

On the interbank board today May 11, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7282 and selling price of 5.7340 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7287 and a selling price of 5.7345.

It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.0957 and a selling price of 8.1044 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0145 and a selling price of 8.0231.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9623 and a selling price of 6.9685 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9594 and a selling price of 6.9663.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4088 and a selling price of 0.4090 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4069 and a selling price of 0.4073.

Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.6215 and a selling price of 71.6215 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.3413 and a selling price of 71.5263.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 94.1317 and a selling price of 94.2156 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 94.1615 and a selling price of 94.2548.