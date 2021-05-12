Interbank Board: Exchange rate for May 12

Pound Sterling keeps going up at a faster rate

On the interbank board today May 12, 2021, the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 5.7280 and a selling price of 5.7338 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 5.7282 and a selling price of 5.7340.

It is trading against the Pound Sterling at a buying price of 8.1000 and a selling price of 8.1087 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 8.0957 and a selling price of 8.1044.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 6.9648 and a selling price of 6.9716 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 6.9623 and a selling price of 6.9685.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.4092 and a selling price of 0.4094 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 0.4088 and a selling price of 0.4090.

Nigeria’s Naira is trading at a buying price of 71.4827 and a selling price of 71.6257 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 71.6215 and a selling price of 71.6215.



And the CFA is trading at a buying price of 94.0899 and a selling price of 94.1817 as compared to yesterday’s trading of a buying price of 94.1317 and a selling price of 94.2156.