Interior Ministry releases list of statutory holidays in 2023

Independence Square Shutterstock The Independence Arc

Thu, 5 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ministry of the Interior has released dates for statutory holidays and commemorative days in Ghana for the year 2023.

However, the dates for Eid-Ul-Fittr and Eid-Ul-Adha because they are movable feasts.

"The dates for their observation are provided by the Office of the Chief Imam in the course of the year," the statement noted.

Also, African Union Day and Republic Day which fall on May 25 and July 1, respectively, are commemorative days which would not be observed as public holidays

Below is the statement by the Interior Ministry:



