International flights rise steadily after ease of restrictions

Kotoka International Airport

Since the reopening of the country’s air borders in September, information from the Ghana Airports Company has revealed that 19 airlines have fully resumed flight operations to the Kotoka International Airport.

In the past two months, the frequency of flight schedules has ranged between twice a week to 14 times weekly.



TAP Portugal, Emirates Airlines and RwandAir are reported to be operating thrice a week; Middle East Airlines, Egypt Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Air Burkina and Kenya Airways are operating twice a week with Turkish Airlines and Air France operating four times in a week.



The others Air Cote D’ Ivoire and KLM operate five times weekly flights to the country, whereas Ethiopian Airlines, Delta Airlines and British Airways operate seven times in a week.



Qatar Airways, which started its operation to Ghana last month does between three to four flights to the country. So far, ASKY Airlines is the only airline operating a 14 times weekly flight schedule.



Ghana’s own Africa World Airlines (AWA) is said to operate a two, three, four and five-times weekly flight schedules to destinations like Abidjan, Freetown, Abuja, and Lagos, respectively.

Air Maroc is the latest flight to fully resume flight to Ghana after the reopening of Kotoka.



COVID Testing



Upon lifting of the reopening of Kotoka, government-directed that all travelers coming to Ghana are to pay an amount of US$150 for instant Covid-19 testing which is carried out at the port of entry.



The mandatory testing, which is to be conducted for passengers coming into the country forms part of directives to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and ensure that the deadly disease is not imported into the country.