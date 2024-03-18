Internet Disruptions: Communications Minister to appear before parliament on March 18

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication and Digitalisation

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, is expected to appear before parliament on March 18, 2024, to provide updates on the prolonged internet disruptions which have persisted since last week.

In the last five days, there have been significant disruptions in internet connectivity, which have left many subscribers in limbo.



According to the NCA, the disruptions are due to challenges in undersea fibre optic cables, while international technical teams have been dispatched to resolve the situation.



Subsequently, the Authority has said it will take up to five weeks to fully restores these disruptions and return to normalcy.



As of Sunday March 17, most subscribers on MTN Ghana began to witness some level of restoration in their internet connectivity.



Meanwhile, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is set to provide parliament with key updates on the situation and how government is working to resolve the disruptions.



The internet blackout did not only affect data services but also spread through to key banks and other digital services across West, Central and South Africa, leaving many users in limbo and transactions inaccessible for hours.

MA/AE



