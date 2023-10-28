Internet fraud: How 'Yahoo Boys' use black magic on unsuspecting 'clients'

Online fraud is a major crime issue the Cyber Security Authority and Ghana Police Service are battling in Ghana.

The Cyber Security Authority, earlier this month, revealed that Ghana alone recorded a loss of GH¢49.5 million in the first nine months of 2023 from activities of cyber criminals.



Over the years the police have carried out several swoops and arrested many for engaging in the crime but that doesn’t deter others from engaging in it.



In a GhanaWeb documentary, Escaping the crime, some young Nigerian men who were lured into Ghana to join some of these online fraud rings, gave inside information on how these rings operate.



They shared in inhumane treatment they endured while locked up in houses their masters rented for them to use for their criminal activities and how they managed to escape when they couldn’t take it any longer.



They also confirmed the suspicion of many people that juju plays a major role in their operations.



“These things we’re doing, there’s something we call grace, you can just jam a helper he’ll come and just help you and some that are forming stubborn and you see they have money, you can’t just let them go like that, you can just go and tie them… anything juju we’re not doing it for our own self, we’re using it lock those people to favour us,” one of them said.

A second also revealed that “it dey work oo it depends and wetin will make am work na based your chairman, if he go that juju then that baba go give am condition and the general condition they mostly give to all the chairmen in this Ghana na to stay away from sex… but most of the chairmen they won’t and that is the reason why boys are not collecting money from the office like my chairman, he changes women like boxers.”



He added that their chairmen renew that juju but he doesn’t know how often that is done.



Another one of the men stated that his chairman brings out some fetish things, put them in a pot, and put on fire. As smoke comes out and covers them, they’re told to say whatever they need but it never works for them.



Watch the full documentary below:







