Internet penetration in Ghana reached 53% in January 2022 – Report

Ghanaian social media user activity reached 8.80 million in January 2022

Ghana’s effort to increase internet penetration reached 53 percent of the total population at the beginning of 2022, which represented an increase of about 16.99 million internet users for the period.

According to the Digital 2023 Global Overview Report, internet users in Ghana rose by 350,000 (+2.1 percent) between 2021 and 2022.



The report noted that despite the increase, about 15.07 million Ghanaians did not use or have access to the internet at the beginning of 2022.



This represented 47.0 percent of the Ghanaian population which did not have access at the start of 2022, despite a national population of 32.06 million as of January 2022.



It outlined that, “issues relating to COVID-19 continue to impact research into internet adoption, so actual internet user figures may be higher than the published numbers suggest”.

Meanwhile, on the social media front, Ghanaian user activity reached 8.80 million in January 2022.



This was equivalent 27.4 percent of the total population at the beginning of 2022.



The Digital 2023 Global Overview Report however noted that the figure for social media users may not necessarily represent unique individuals that use various platforms.



