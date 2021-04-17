IoD-Gh, MYO partner to drive corporate governance awareness campaign

The Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD-Gh)

The Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD-Gh), MyFUTURE, YourFUTURE OurFUTURE (“MYO”) Global Foundation has teamed up to roll out a project dubbed “Building the future we want through effective governance.”

The goal of the project is to raise awareness on how effective Corporate Governance practices will provide public and private sector firms with: solid internal control systems, protection and growth of shareholder value, and appropriate interventions to sustainably build Ghana’s economy in support of the Beyond Aid agenda.



The Institute of Directors-Ghana, like her sister IoDs around the world is a powerful and influential Director-level professional body registered under the Professional Bodies Act 1973 (N.R.C.D 143).



IoD-Gh is a member of the African Corporate Governance Network (ACGN). Membership of IoD-Gh includes Executive and Non-Executive Directors, Board Chairs, CEOs and policymakers.



MYO Global Foundation is an all-inclusive, not-for-profit organization aimed at helping to shape and build the desired future through shared responsibility. It is the home for the Nyansakasa(“words of wisdom”) Daily Series, which has millions of local and regional-wide followers.



Speaking on the thematic areas for the campaign, the CEO of IoD-Gh, Mr. Fred Aryeetey, mentioned that shareholders and investors in businesses need constant assurance that the companies they have invested in are not just managed well but also comply with ethical, statutory and legal frameworks to ensure optimum utilization of physical, human, social and financial resources. “The quest for good Corporate Governance is now a global issue”. Mr. Aryeetey said.

Mr. Aryeetey added that a firm’s Corporate Governance practices affect their economic performance, corporate social responsibility, expansion of market reach, ability to access low-cost investment capital and attraction of value-adding partners.



On his part, Prof Douglas Boateng, Founding Chairperson of MYO Global Foundation, indicated the importance of good corporate governance as a tool for agenda-setting for value-driven reforms towards national development.



“This campaign seeks to ensure that public and private institutions are governed by the principles of accountability, transparency, honesty, trust, integrity, openness, performance orientation, responsibility, legitimate wealth creation for locals, mutual respect, and commitment to excellence.



Sound governance will guarantee that our beloved Ghana is weaned from aid, achieve long-term industrialization and necessary developmental objectives for job creation for the youth,” Professor Boateng added.