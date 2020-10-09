IoD-Gh to operate as a professional Institute

Mr. Rockson K. Dogbegah is the Director IoD-Ghana

The Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD-Gh) is now a full professional Institute authorised “to regulate directors in Ghana” in pursuit of good corporate governance, Mr. Rockson K. Dogbegah, Director of the Institute has said.

Mr. Dogbegah said the mission of the Institute was to bring advancement in good governance in the corporate system through enforcement of code of ethics and provision of education and professional development.



During the induction of 57 persons as members, with eleven receiving Fellow status, Mr Dogbegah said the feat was attained after the Institute got registered under the Professional Bodies Registration Act.

He beseeched the appointees to hold in high esteem the leadership ethics of the Institution and promote good corporate governance.



Mr Dogbegah also entreated members who attained Fellow status to demonstrate high level of commitment and promote objectives of the Institute.