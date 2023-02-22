Is it final? – Mohammed Amin questions accuracy of A-G’s report during vetting

Mohammed Amin Adam is a Deputy Minister of Energy

The minister of state designate in charge of finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has questioned the accuracy of the Auditor General’s report on COVID-19 expenditures.

The nominee minister was asked how he would best ensure Ghana’s resources are utilized to prevent further economic crisis since the Auditor General’s report showed some inaccuracies in the usage of COVID-19 funds.



He had earlier noted that the country’s high debt levels must be traced to the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic factors.



However, referencing the Auditor General’s report, it was noted that COVID funds were widely misappropriated, but the appointee disagreed.







According to him, it was disastrous for the Auditor-General’s report to be used as a basis for the argument since he believed that that may not be the true representation of matters.

He said on February 21, 2023, "Is it final? Let’s be careful."



Dr. Amin was asked if it was appropriate to have a minister of state in charge of finance and a finance minister, especially in Ghana’s current economic times.



He noted that this depends on the governance structure of every president or government.



The appointment committee has completed the vetting of K.T. Hammond, Dr. Stephen Amoah, Bryan Acheampong, Asamoah Boateng, and Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam.



