Is the German economy in good shape? - Kwesi Pratt asks German Ambassador

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper

The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has advised all foreign Diplomats, especially the German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, to desist from commenting on how Ghana’s economy should be run.

According to him, it’s the sole responsibility of the Ghanaian citizen to criticize the government over the mismanagement of the economy.



His comment comes after the German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, advised the Akufo-Addo-led administration to cut its expenditure and the huge size of government if it sincerely needs Germany to help convince China and the International Community to agree to a debt relief package.



In his statement, Mr Krull indicated that it was strange for Ghana to be crying to the International Community for help but continues to operate a government bigger than that of Germany.



“I can only compare with other countries like my own and I can just come to the conclusion that the number is much higher than in my country. So that might bring me to the conclusion that maybe there’s room for improvement, ” he added.



However, commenting on the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive Monday, March 13th,2023 with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr said, ”what right does a diplomat whose economy is equally suffering like Ghana have to be commenting on how we should manage our economy?

“Is the German economy in good shape?” Kwesi Pratt quizzed.



Mr. Kwesi Pratt said he is disappointed in President Akufo-Addo for preaching freedom of speech in his State of the Nation’s Address whereas some persons have been suppressed for speaking against the government.



