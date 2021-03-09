Isaac books and stationery CEO gets international Eminence Honorary Award

Owusu (L) receiving his trophy from Nana Dei Broni

The Chief Executive Officer of Isaac Bookshop and stationary, Mr Isaac Owusu has been honoured by Rectitude International Mission as an outstanding publisher in the country for producing quality books for enhancing education values in Ghana.

The International Eminence honorary award follows an intensive assessment conducted by the institution by consulting respected and intelligent educationist to consider publishers whose publications have positively benefited the development of Ghana's education which Mr Isaac Owusu emerged as the best.



Presenting the award, the Director in charge of Legal Research of the institution, Nana Dei Bronii lauded the publisher for his significant input in the education sector, especially in the basic education where he (Mr Owusu) came out with a book entitled "Cockcrow" which was full of integrated stories to help children in the deprived areas get access to books and cultivate the culture of reading before their senior high education.



He said that the award forms part of the institution's mission to outdoor performing entrepreneurs and Philanthropists in nation-building.



On his side, Director of Communication and Cooperate affairs, Mr Isaac Rockson recommended the CEO to the World Diplomatic Federation to be an ambassador for Basic and Senior High School Education.

Mr Rockson was of the view that seeing the extreme output of the publisher, he can fish out talented students with creative minds and innovative ideas to build Ghana economy in the future as part of his ambassadorial task.



The Communication Director further suggested to the government to train more technical students than the bookish ones to enable the country to produce self-employment students after completing school.



Mr Isaac Owusu after receiving the award commended Rectitude International Mission for their brilliant mission to promote Philanthropists and entrepreneurs who are contributing significantly to nation-building.



He indicated that the honorary will challenge him to render his continuous support to Ghana education.