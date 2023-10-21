It beats my imagination that COCOBOD is accused of recklessness – Deputy CEO

COCOBOD

The Deputy Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) in charge of operations has refuted claims that the institution is reckless.

According to him, there are various procedures that the company goes through before activities are approved.



He made the comment in reaction to the setting up of an oversight desk by the Ministry of Finance to monitor the activities of the COCOBOD.



Dr. Opoku said the assertions that COCOBOD has been financially indisciplined are not true.



“I don't have much to say. The only thing I want to say is that if you look at the COCOBOD structure, the Finance Ministry or the minister’s representative is a member of the board, so in other words the minister always represents…the Governor of Bank of Ghana is also a member of the board,” he said on JoyNews.



The Deputy CEO said there are already government officials on COCOBOD’s board, therefore any accusation is unfounded and false.



“We work under a board chaired by somebody appointed by the government and the Minister of Finance is a member of the board. We have the Minister of Agric also on the board. In this case, It is the deputy minister who represents the minister so I don't think COCOBOD has done anything wrong.



“We (COCOBOD) cannot spend anything without the board's consent, and then our supervisory minister's approval so it beats imagination, to believe that somebody raises an accusation that we have been reckless,” he explained.



Dr. Opoku said that COCOBOD had made a few appearances before Parliament, and “I don't think they have found anything against COCOBOD” while adding that “We have auditors that audit our accounts and they understand how COCOBOD works.”



SSD/NOQ

