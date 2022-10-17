1
Menu
Business

It's an offense to pre-register and sell SIM cards - Ursula to vendors

Sim Card Registration.png SIM cards

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has warned vendors to desist from pre-registering and selling SIM cards to customers.

According to her, the act was an offense which could lead to the imprisonment of culprits for up to 5 years.

In a press release issued on Monday, October 17, 2022, the Communications and Digitalization Minister said, “Let me remind all SIM card vendors that it is an offense to pre-register and sell SIM cards...If found guilty, they [vendors] could be imprisoned for up to 5 years.”

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful urged culprits to, as a matter of urgency, delink the SIM cards and work in accordance with the law.

She noted that SIM cards with individual limit of 10 SIMs per person will be removed from the database and blocked.

Meanwhile, a total of 18,930,664 SIM cards have been fully registered as of October 4, 2022.

The Communications Minister further pointed out that all unregistered SIM cards will be blocked by October 31, 2022.

Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:





ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
Related Articles: